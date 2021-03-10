ISPCA in turmoil as two directors suspended following complaint from chief executive

The leadership of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is in turmoil following the suspension of its chairperson and another board member after the filing of grievances by its chief executive.

Chairperson Fiona Squibb and board member Seamus Counihan have both been suspended by the board, while an interim chairman, David Skelly, resigned on Monday.

The two board members were suspended pending the outcome of investigations following complaints made by chief executive Andrew Kelly.

According to an affidavit filed by Ms Squibb in the High Court, Mr Kelly filed a grievance against Mr Counihan after Mr Counihan requested to view old accounts.

She also claimed the complaint against her was filed after she became aware of “an issue” at the head office of the organisation in Longford and discussed concerns with staff.

In the affidavit, Ms Squibb, a Dundalk-based animal welfare officer who has volunteered with the ISPCA since 2001 and has sat on its board since 2016, claimed the grievances were being investigated for vexatious reasons.

She has also claimed the grievance filed against her does not contain any formal allegation of wrongdoing.

Details of the extraordinary dispute at the voluntary organisation emerged after Ms Squibb issued proceeding seeking to prevent the investigation of the grievance against her in its current format.

Her counsel, John Temple, told the court the inquiry was devoid of natural justice procedures.

He applied to Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds for permission for short service of the proceedings on the ISPCA.

During the application, Mr Temple said there was “quite a lot of unrest and unsettlement within the organisation” and that most of the board was “at sea”.

However, Ms Justice Reynolds adjourned the matter, saying his client should invite the society to enter mediation.

She gave Mr Temple liberty to re-enter the matter if these efforts failed.

In her affidavit, Ms Squibb said Mr Kelly had long sought her removal from the board and had previously threatened to raise a grievance with the Charities Regulator if she did not resign.

Ms Squibb said Mr Counihan, a Co Laois-based accountant with corporate experience in audits and finance management, was co-opted onto the board last year and appointed head of the ISPCA’s audit committee.

She said Mr Counihan requested to view accounts for the previous five years, believing the society could not plan for the future without viewing how expenditure had increased during that period.

In her affidavit, Ms Squibb said shortly after this request Mr Kelly lodged a grievance against Mr Counihan.

She claimed the ISPCA’s then interim chairman David Skelly appointed an external human resource company, Graphite HR, to lead the investigation into the grievance. She alleged this was done without consulting other directors.

Ms Squibb was elected chairperson last December and said she discovered the costs of the investigation stood at €18,000 despite the fact it had only progressed as far as interviewing the complainant, Mr Kelly.

The affidavit said that in or around December 8, Mr Kelly went on sick leave for a month, citing “work-related stress”.

Ms Squibb said she became aware of “an issue” at the head office of the organisation in Longford and in early December visited the ISPCA’s animal centre where she met staff “to listen to the issues concerning them”.

She said that on December 22, Mr Kelly emailed her and the board outlining a grievance he had over direct communications with employees and the investigation of a protected disclosure.

According to Ms Squibb’s affidavit, Mr Kelly claimed in the email her position on the board was “untenable” and that if she had any integrity she would resign with immediate effect.

In the email, Mr Kelly claimed the board had failed in its duty of governance of the ISPCA, had undermined him a chief executive, failed in its duty of care to staff, ignored policies and protocols and failed to ensure the society was compliant with its mandatory governance code.

Ms Squibb said he threatened to make a protected disclosure to the Charities Regulator if she did not resign, but, to her knowledge, he had not done so, and she believed any such complaint would have been “without merit”.

According to the affidavit, Mr Kelly returned to work on January 5 but opted not to have a “return to work meeting” with Ms Squibb to bring him up to speed on what he had missed during his absence.

It said Mr Kelly submitted a grievance about Ms Squibb to the board on January 18, claiming she was undermining his position and that he had made several complaints about her to a previous chairperson, Noel O’Donoghue.

Ms Squibb said she had been unaware of any previous complaints.

A meeting of board members was called for January 20, which Ms Squibb was unable to attend due to work commitments.

She claims the agenda did not contain anything to indicate her position would be discussed.

However, she received an email the following day from Mr Skelly with the minutes of the meeting. These showed it was decided to suspend her and Mr Counihan as directors.

According to the affidavit, the board members present decided not to have the grievance against Ms Squibb investigated externally due to the “huge costs” of the other grievance investigation.

Instead it will be done by a board subcommittee.

Ms Squibb said she believed the terms of the investigation do not observe the principles of natural justice and fair procedures as the same directors who are investigating will also vote at a board meeting to uphold their own findings.

She said the ISPCA had no policy for dealing with suspensions, investigations or disciplinary procedures within the board.

Ms Squibb said her suspension was after having a significant impact on her reputation.

“This suspension implied that I had done something wrong and that this was similar to that of a punishment,” she said.

Online Editors