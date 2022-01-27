A childhood friend of Lisa Smith's family has said the alleged Islamic State member and former Irish Defence Forces soldier "blindly followed" what she read on the internet and believed in conspiracy theories.

Smith (39), with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, the Islamic State (IS), between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

Smith has also denied trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

Carol Karimah Duffy yesterday told the Special Criminal Court in Dublin that the accused was also interested in the "more harsh" and political side of the religion and that she spoke about "justifying" suicide bombings.

The witness denied having any involvement in radicalising her and said Ms Smith was "vulnerable" and "heartbroken" when she began conversing with an American man about Islam online.

It is the State's case that, while Lisa Smith did not take part in combat, she emigrated to IS in an act of allegiance to provide sustenance and vitality to the terror group.



Lisa Smith, accused of terrorism offences, arrives at the at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin. vNiall Carson/PA Wire

Lisa Smith, accused of terrorism offences, arrives at the at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin. vNiall Carson/PA Wire

Under cross-examination this afternoon Ms Duffy, who grew up in Dundalk and converted to Islam in or around 2000, denied she played any role in radicalising Smith.

The witness said she taught Smith in the same way she taught the other women at her local mosque, but that the accused "interpreted it in the way she wanted to".

She also denied telling the former soldier to give up her job in the army on the basis that she was paying taxes that might be used to fight wars against Muslims.

Ms Duffy told Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, that they never spoke about her work, that Smith was only a Muslim for a short time before leaving the military, and that the accused had "bigger things to worry about".

She said they discussed the 9/11 atrocity but denied advocating any conspiracy theories and said the terror attacks were wrong.

"Lisa's thing was conspiracy theories. We didn't talk about that, even the notion of that is ridiculous," she said.

In re-examination she told Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, that they did not have in-depth discussions about anything because Smith "didn't have enough knowledge" for deep conversations.

Excerpts from an interview the witness gave to RTÉ Radio One's Liveline in 2019 about Smith were also played to the court.

In the interview she described Smith as "a really nice girl, very fun, and approachable", but said that she was also vulnerable and naive.

The defendant was naive, Ms Duffy said, because she "blindly followed" what was on the internet and never saw her read a book.

The witness said Smith was vulnerable at the time she converted religion because she was "heartbroken" from a break-up and may have joined Islam "to get back at the man she loved".

In her evidence-in-chief this morning Ms Duffy said she became aware that Smith expressed interest in converting to Islam in 2010 and was "surprised" by this.

The witness recalled explaining the sacrifices involved to the accused, including giving up family events and the "awful abuse" she received on the street at the time.

The three judges were told Smith was "completely fine" with this and that things developed "very quickly".

At the time the witness was teaching classes at the mosque in Dundalk and when Smith joined the other women "didn't take well to her".

Ms Duffy said the accused was interested in the political and "more harsh" end of Islam, as well as polygamy, and spoke a lot about a Jihad or holy war.

The court heard there were also general discussions about suicide bombings and "justifying" these attacks.

Ms Duffy said the accused spoke about wanting a husband who was a shaheed - a martyr of Islam - and expressed a desire to get married within a month of converting.

She told Mr Gillane that Smith married in late 2010 but that this relationship did not last long, saying the accused believed her husband "wasn't religious enough".

The two women had lived together at the time, and Ms Duffy said the defendant began talking to people online and became withdrawn.

This included an American man who the court has heard was known among other names as Abu Hassan.

She said eventually she "couldn't listen to her" and that after Smith moved out, she broke off contact with her.



The trial continues.