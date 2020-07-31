ISIS suspect Lisa Smith sent for trial to Special Criminal Court

FORMER soldier Lisa Smith has been sent for trial accused of being a member of ISIS and financing terrorism.

The Co Louth mother-of-one had a book of evidence served on her when she appeared in Dublin District Court today. Judge Marie Quirke sent her forward to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Ms Smith (38), who left Ireland and married after converting to Islam, was returned here from Turkey last December after spending time in a Syrian refugee camp.

An ex-member of the Irish defence forces, she is charged with being a member of terrorist group ISIS outside the state between October 28, 2015 and December 1 last year.

She is also charged with providing financial assistance of €800 to a man alleged to have been involved in the terror group, via Western Money Transfer on May 6, 2015.

She is denying the allegations.

Today, a state solicitor said a book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused. The DPP had certified for trial at the Special Criminal Court and the Attorney General had signed a certificate and letter of consent in relation to the trial venue. The judge said a copy of this should be furnished to the defence.

The state solicitor said the charges were non-scheduled offences and the DPP's opinion was that the ordinary courts were inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice. He applied for the accused to be sent forward to a sitting of a Special Criminal Court.

The state solicitor said exhibits had been placed on a USB key and this had been provided to the defence.

Ms Smith stepped forward when her case was called and was handed the book of evidence, in a large stack of thick, printed volumes.

She handed the book to her solicitor Peter Corrigan and stood as the judge gave her the formal warning that she must provide any alibi details to the prosecution within 14 days.

The judge granted legal aid, assigning Mr Corrigan of Phoenix Law and covering both junior and senior counsel at trial.

Mr Corrigan said there would be a challenge in relation to reasons for sending his client for trial to the Special Criminal Court.

"The current available evidence points to the defendant not being part of any illegal groups" and that it was solely "for religious purposes," he said.

Judge Quirke noted his position, and said the Attorney General had provided a certificate and his opinion and "that is a matter for you to consider."

She said she was satisfied to make the order sending the accused for trial, remanding her on bail under existing conditions already agreed.

A man who had stood as independent surety for bail was present in court and Judge Quirke ordered that his name cannot be published, following a submission by the defence.

Ms Smith nodded to indicate that she understood the alibi warning and that she was willing to continue to comply with her bail conditions

The terrorist group membership charge alleges the accused was "a member of a terrorist group styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al-Islamiyya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al Sham, otherwise known as 'Da’esh' and the Islamic State in Iraq and Sham.

Last week, Mr Corrigan said Ms Smith would be seeking to challenge the decision on the trial venue.

Ms Smith "has been denied now her fundamental right to a jury trial" and would be challenging "the validity of the certificate that has been issued," he said last week.

The prosecution argued on that date that the district court had no jurisdiction to hear the argument on a trial venue. The book could be served and the accused returned for trial and this did not prejudice Judicial Review proceedings, a state solicitor said.

Her defence has also previously asked for the case against her to be reviewed and for the original charge to be discontinued, but a judge has said this was a matter for the DPP and not the courts.

Ms Smith was arrested at Dublin Airport on December 1 last year, charged on December 4 and denied bail at the district court before being granted it later in the High Court. She remained in custody before taking up bail on December 31.

Online Editors