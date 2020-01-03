Isil bride Smith out shopping after being released on bail
Alleged former Isil member Lisa Smith is back in her daily routine just two days after being released on bail from a Limerick prison.
The former Defence Forces member was seen carrying a large white grocery bag yesterday before stepping into the passenger seat of a red Ford car.
She was dressed in clothing that left only part of her face uncovered. Smith had signed on at a Garda station as part of her bail conditions.
On Tuesday, the mother of one was escorted from the jail in a white prison van and was brought to an undisclosed location, where it is understood she was met by a family member.
The escort, which is not usually provided to accused people granted bail, was provided by the Irish Prison Service for "security reasons", a source said.
Ms Smith had been granted bail by the High Court but the District Court had rejected an attempt by a third party to lodge an independent surety because he had previous criminal convictions and was not related to Ms Smith. A €5,000 surety was later accepted by the courts.
