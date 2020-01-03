Isil bride Lisa Smith out shopping after being released on bail

Alleged former Isil member Lisa Smith is back in her daily routine just two days after being released on bail from a Limerick prison.

The former Defence Forces member was seen carrying a large white grocery bag yesterday before stepping into the passenger seat of a red Ford car.

She was dressed in clothing that left only part of her face uncovered. Smith had signed on at a Garda station as part of her bail conditions.

On Tuesday, the mother of one was escorted from the jail in a white prison van and was brought to an undisclosed location, where it is understood she was met by a family member.

