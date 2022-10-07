‘Irrational’ composer who hit a garda had high blood sugar

A music composer who punched a garda in the head was a diabetic who had very high levels of blood sugar at the time, a court heard.

Geoffrey French (42) was a recovering alcoholic and he had a slip on this night, his lawyer said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered French to pay €500 in compensation and said he would leave him without a conviction.

The defendant, with an address at Lissadel Grove in Malahide, admitted assaulting Garda Donal O’Brien at Coolock garda station on March 11, 2021.

Sergeant Mark Murphy told Swords District Court that French punched Gda O’Brien once in the head with a closed fist. Gda O’Brien did not suffer any injuries during the assault.

Defence lawyer Gerald Kennedy said French suffered from diabetes. A normal blood sugar level for an adult is between 4.0 and 5.4 when fasting, and up to 7.8 two hours after eating.

Mr Kennedy said that this incident took place at 7.32pm. At, 7.45pm, the defendant’s blood sugar level was at 12.6. He was tested again at 11.15pm and it was at 17.8. These were very high blood sugar levels, the lawyer said.

The court heard French was given a Xanax tablet later that night, and gardaí also went to his home to get his insulin.

Mr Kennedy said he was not an expert, but the high blood sugar levels could have caused French’s behaviour to be irrational. He said the defendant had no history of violence.

Sgt Murphy said he believed that thirst and fatigue were symptoms of high blood sugar and he was “not too sure” that irrational behaviour was one of the symptoms.

Sgt Murphy said a bottle of wine had been found in French’s car and this may have been a contributing factor to his behaviour.

Mr Kennedy accepted the wine would not have helped his client’s blood sugar levels.

The lawyer said that French had apologised for his behaviour.

French was a former music composer and producer and was a recovering alcoholic, the court heard.

On the night of this incident, French suffered a slip and had taken alcohol, Mr Kennedy added, but was now sober.

The lawyer asked Judge Dempsey to leave French without a conviction, saying his behaviour was totally out of character.