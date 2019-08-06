A 37-year-old Irishman has been remanded in custody after appearing in an English court in connection with 60 firearms being found in a car arriving in the United Kingdom from France.

Irishman has not indicated plea in connection with alleged gun haul

Robert Keogh, from Dublin, appeared at Margate Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with illegally importing firearms.

His case was sent for trial at Canterbury Crown Court with a preliminary hearing to be held on September 2.

A spokeswoman for the court said Keogh did not indicate a plea at the magistrates' court hearing.

Keogh was charged after Border Force officers stopped a Volkswagen Passat arriving at the Port of Dover from Calais last Friday.

They found a Sig Sauer P226 blank-firing handgun with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition. Subsequent searches found another 59 firearms concealed inside the car's bumper and both rear quarter panels, according to the UK National Crime Agency.

The find is believed to be largest seizure of lethal-purpose weapons at a port in the UK.

In June last year, Keogh, from Hazelbury Green in Clonee, was sentenced to six months' prison at Swords District Court for taking money from football and music fans for non-existent tickets.

Irish Independent