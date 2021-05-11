Irishman deemed world’s largest 'facilitator' of child sex abuse images by FBI faces at least 13 years in US prison

An Irishman described by an FBI agent as the world’s largest “facilitator” of child abuse imagery websites is expected to be sentenced to least 13 years in a US federal prison when he appears before a Maryland court tomorrow.

Eric Eoin Marques (36) sentencing date comes eight years after he was first arrested following a Garda raid on his home in Dublin's Mountjoy Square.

There was a lengthy six-year legal battle against his extradition from Ireland until the Supreme Court finally ordered his removal to the US two years ago.

The judge in in Baltimore, Theodore David Chuang, will be told that Marques was “the largest purveyor” of child sexual abuse material in the world at the time of his arrest in 2013.

The offence draws a maximum sentence of 30 years but in pleading guilty, Marques agreed with prosecutors to a recommended sentence of 15 to 21 years.

While the recommendation does not include credit for the six years Marques spent behind bars in Ireland as he fought extradition, it was taken into account by prosecutors when calculating the offer made to the Dubliner.

With two years already in jail in the US, he will spend at least the next 13 years in prison.

It is estimated that Marques earned around $3.6m (€3m) over five years by distributing millions of child sex abuse images and videos.

The US District Court in Maryland will hear how more than 1.5 million new images not previously seen during other investigations globally were discovered on servers controlled by him.

A law enforcement official will reveal the number of new images uncovered by gardai and the FBI, and how Marques made the millions from when he set up the Freedom Hosting service in 2008 to his arrest. Details of how Marques planned to flee following his arrest and release will also be revealed.

In February 2020, he pleaded guilty to operating a web hosting service that allowed users to anonymously access hundreds of thousands of images and videos depicting the rape and torture of infants and older children.

Marques operated a web hosting service on the darknet that allowed thousands of users to view and share child abuse images and videos, according to a court filing.

Marques, a dual citizen of the US and Ireland, was living in Ireland at the time of the alleged offences. The server that he allegedly used was in France.

The darknet is part of the internet but hosted within an encrypted network. It is accessible only through anonymity-providing tools, such as the Tor browser.

Marques created and operated a free, anonymous web hosting service, called “Freedom Hosting,” on a network allowing users to access websites without revealing their IP addresses. In 2013, FBI agents in Maryland connected to the network and accessed a child abuse bulletin board with more than 7,700 members and more than 22,000 posts. Agents downloaded more than 1 million files from another website on the network, nearly all of which depicted sexually explicit images of children.

“Did you do the things the government said you did?” the judge asked Marques after a prosecutor read aloud a summary of the case against him.

“Yes,” Marques said.

Marques had offered shortly after his 2013 arrest to plead guilty to the charges he is facing if prosecuted in Ireland. The penalties for the charges he faces would be significantly less in Ireland than in the US.

FBI Special Agent Brooke Donahue has described Marques as “the largest facilitator of child pornography websites on the planet,” according to court records.

“He was trying to look for a place to reside to make it most difficult to be extradited to the United States,” the FBI agent said.

Irish authorities didn’t charge him with any related crimes while he fought his extradition.

“That decision was made notwithstanding that (Marques) had offered to plead guilty to at least some of the potential charges that might have been brought against him in Ireland,” a justice on the Supreme Court of Ireland wrote in a March 2019 judgment rejecting his final appeal.

