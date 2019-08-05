A DUBLIN man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with the discovery of 60 firearms in a car arriving in the UK from France.

Irishman appears in court in connection with 60 pistols discovered in car in UK's biggest seizure of guns

Robert Keogh (37) appeared at Margate Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with illegally importing firearms.

His case was sent for trial at Canterbury Crown Court with a preliminary hearing to be held on September 2.

A spokeswoman for the court said that Keogh did not indicate a plea at the magistrates' court hearing.

Clonee man Robert Keogh

Keogh was charged after Border Force officers stopped a Volkswagen Passat arriving at the Port of Dover from Calais on Friday August 2 and found a Sig Sauer P226 blank firing handgun with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition.

Subsequent searches found another 59 firearms concealed inside the car's bumper and both rear quarter panels, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The find is believed to be largest seizure of lethal purpose weapons at a port in the UK.

Potential for harm: The UK’s National Crime Agency found 60 guns hidden in a car used by Clonee man Robert Keogh

