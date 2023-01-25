| 9.1°C Dublin

Irishman (34) to be extradited to Denmark to face rape charge

Stock image: The Four Courts in Dublin Expand

Ryan Dunne

The High Court has ordered the extradition to Denmark of a 34-year-old Irish man who is wanted there on a charge of rape.

The man, who is originally from the south-east of the country and cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with the offence at a location in Odense, Denmark, on October 17, 2022.

