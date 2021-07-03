| 13.4°C Dublin

Irish woman sues Washington Ireland Program for alleged sexual harassment

Capitol Hill Washington. Photo: Stelios Varias/Reuters Expand

Amy Molloy and John Mulligan

An Irish woman is suing the Washington Ireland Program (WIP) in the United States over claims it failed to act on alleged sexual harassment against her by another student.

Court papers filed this week outline a complaint of sexual harassment and discrimination by a young woman who alleges the WIP failed to prevent – or act – on the alleged incidents while she was on work placements in Washington and New York.

She claims a fellow Irish student made inappropriate comments to her, demanded to kiss her multiple times and took “numerous” photos of her without her consent.

