Irish woman sues Washington Ireland Program for alleged sexual harassment

An Irish woman is suing the Washington Ireland Program (WIP) in the United States over claims it failed to act on alleged sexual harassment against her by another student.

Court papers filed this week outline a complaint of sexual harassment and discrimination by a young woman who alleges the WIP failed to prevent – or act – on the alleged incidents while she was on work placements in Washington and New York.

She claims a fellow Irish student made inappropriate comments to her, demanded to kiss her multiple times and took “numerous” photos of her without her consent.

The student further alleges that he caressed her hand without permission and on one occasion, he “stole the keys and broke into” her dorm room.

The WIP is a student development programme which has been providing internships for Irish students in the US for the past 25 years.

Previous students have interned in the offices of former senators Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland politician Claire Sugden are among the programme’s alumni.

In her complaint, the student alleges the experience caused her “significant emotional distress and apprehension” and prevented her from participating in any alumni events.

On a trip to the Empire State Building, she claims he “demanded repeatedly” that she smile for him.

She told him “emphatically” in front of one of the WIP managers that she would not and asked that he leave her alone.

After this, she claims the man tried to speak to her because the manager asked him to apologise.

The woman states she told him that his behaviour needed to stop and that there would be no conversation or relationship between them.

She claims he then became insulting and deprecating about her appearance, and told her that he had a fantasy about the two of them together.

Shortly afterwards, she claims he broke into her dorm room, “staring at her for a while” before leaving.

This alleged incident caused her “significant emotional distress and fear”.

She states that she reported the incidents to two WIP managers via email and a meeting was subsequently arranged with a board member and another manager.

Court documents state the man accused of harassing her was suspended from the programme for a week.

After he returned, the group was divided into teams of four to work on a research project. She claims she was assigned to his group and told management that she could “not be in his presence or work with him”.

She alleges she was then told her remedy would be to leave the programme.

She states she abstained from working with her group cooperatively and instead worked alone.

She claims the man created a “sexually hostile environment”, which included “multiple unwanted sexual advances, breaking into her room and referring to her with epithets such as ‘whore’.”

When the graduation ceremony was approaching, she sent a letter to the WIP asking how she “would be protected as alumni”.

She claims the WIP wrote back stating her case was closed and told her she could attend the ceremony if she wanted and that the other man “may be there”.

In her complaint, she argued that the WIP “should have protected her”.

She claims she was the subject of pervasive sexual harassment throughout her time in the US.

She said she felt like “collateral damage” and believes the WIP took retaliatory actions against her in response by compelling her to remain in a research project group with him.

In her complaint, she states that although the WIP promulgated a code of conduct, it “never provided any written policy to follow in the event of being subject to sexual harassment”.

She claims the other student “inflicted a severe campaign of sexual pressure” and told her an “unwanted story” about a sexual experience.

Some of the alleged inappropriate comments outlined included how her lips were “juicy” and her clothes were like a “sexy teacher”.

She is seeking compensatory damages and for the case to be heard by a jury.

She is also requesting that there is a court-supervised review of the WIP’s sexual harassment policies “so as to avoid other women experiencing similar treatment in the future”.

A WIP spokesperson said: “Whilst we do not comment on the claims referenced in this specific litigation, the WIP takes our duty of care to all our participants very seriously.

“In relation to student safety, security or well-being, we aim to act promptly and appropriately. We regularly review and update our policies and procedures to meet with best practices, and put in place extensive supports for the safety of our participants.”