Irish woman extradited from South Africa is charged with murders of two men in Meath in 2014
Paul Murphy, Paul Hyland and James Pyatt
A woman who was extradited back to Ireland from South Africa has this evening been charged over the murders of two men in 2014.
Latest Courts
Latest | Irish woman extradited from South Africa is charged with murders of two men in Meath in 2014
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of his baby grandson
Trial date set for man accused of trying to murder boxing coach Pete Taylor
BREAKING | Man (66) and his three sons convicted of sexually abusing four child relatives
Hospital settles with family of woman who died over claim she was not seen by doctor for ten hours
Man (45) caught with drugs worth €1.5m suffered breakdown after brother’s murder, court hears
LATEST | Catriona Carey driving ban appeal adjourned after ‘severe breakdown in communication’
Woman charged with murder of boy (4) has seen her plea of guilty to manslaughter rejected at the Central Criminal Court
Man convicted of causing serious harm to two former partners by infecting them with HIV granted appeal to Supreme Court
Woman jailed for ‘savage’ attack on new mother including headbutting and punching victim
Top Stories
Late Late Show lineup revealed as Ryan Tubridy dedicates final show to his ‘greatest supporters’
Myrtle restaurant review: ‘A cafe by day turning into a simple French bistro a few nights a week is exactly the kind of place every small town needs’
Residents urged to ‘support vulnerable neighbours’ as tens of thousands impacted by Dublin water outage
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of his baby grandson
Latest NewsMore
Manchester United seal Champions League spot in style with 4-1 win over Chelsea
Felix Jones says Craig Casey and Jack Crowley have breathed life into ‘desperate’ Munster
Latest | Irish woman extradited from South Africa is charged with murders of two men in Meath in 2014
Pádraig Harrington shoots course record 64 to take early lead in Senior PGA Championship
Props and costumes from Eurovision Song Contest to go under the hammer
Man United's Antony injured ahead of FA Cup final against Man City
Gardaí seize €150,000 Mercedes-Maybach after driver found with ‘no insurance’
Rebel Wilson and Eva Longoria among stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes
Europe needs Rory McIlroy ‘at 120 per cent’ to have Ryder Cup hope – Sergio Garcia
No biting charge expected for Derry player after probe into Ulster final against Armagh