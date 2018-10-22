Irish woman accused of murdering fiancé faces trial in Australia

An Irish woman is to go on trial today accused of the murder of her fiancé in Australia.

Cathrina (Tina) Cahill, from New Ross, Co Wexford, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of fiancé David Walsh at their home in Padstow, Sydney, between February 17 and 18 last year.

The 29-year-old father of three, originally from Moran Park, Enniscorthy, died from a wound alleged to have been sustained at the Sydney property.

Ms Cahill (25) was remanded in prison in Sydney pending the trial beginning today, which is expected to last between five and eight weeks.

Australian police have made enquiries about potential witnesses living overseas and had spent time assessing the possibility if any could return to Sydney to provide evidence.

The couple had got engaged just five weeks before the death.

Ms Cahill's father, Daniel Cahill, told the 'Wexford People', in February last year, that he had learned of his daughter's arrest on the radio.

The charity worker said at that time: "The first I heard about Tina (being charged) was on the radio on Saturday morning.

"All we want to do is speak to her. Rita (Ms Cahill's mother) is broken up and in bits and we're just trying to cope."

Mr Cahill said his daughter had worked in Melbourne when she first emigrated before moving to Sydney, where she lived with two friends from New Ross.

"She worked in a variety of jobs and recently got a job with a traffic management company.

"She loved it over there," he said at the time.

Mr Walsh and Ms Cahill had met in Australia.

Mr Walsh's father, John 'Jonners' Walsh, passed away in December 2017 following an illness some 10 months after his son's death.

Police from Bankstown station in Sydney and the New South Wales Homicide Squad launched the investigation in conjunction with assistance from the Irish consulate in Sydney.

Padstow, the area where the couple had lived, is a suburb 22km out of Sydney and lies within New South Wales.

It is mostly a residential suburb close to a number of industrial facilities.

Irish Independent