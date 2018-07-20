An Irish woman who used to work for 'US Vogue' and has been charged with stealing more than €45,000 from her boss says it "was all a misunderstanding".

Irish 'Vogue' worker on trial for €45,000 theft from boss

Dublin-born Yvonne Bannigan (25), worked as an assistant to renowned creative director Grace Coddington (77) for two years.

In April of this year, she was arrested over unauthorised credit card purchases amounting to $53,564 (€45,700).

She is also charged with taking $9,000 (€7,730) in commissions from the sale of Ms Coddington's property on the luxury consignment website, The Real Real.

The US authorities presented the felony larceny case to a grand jury. If convicted, Ms Bannigan could face up to 20 years in jail.

Appearing in court this week Bannigan's attorney, Michael Cornacchia, reportedly said the circumstances leading to the charges are "all a misunderstanding".

Speaking previously, he said: "I am equally convinced of Yvonne's innocence."

