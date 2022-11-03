Irish Rail worker sacked after he was jailed for crashing car into cyclists while drunk wins unfair dismissal case

An electrician jailed for smashing his father’s car into a group of cyclists while driving drunk and uninsured has won his claim for unfair dismissal from Irish Rail after being sacked while serving his sentence.

Muiris Flynn (32), with an address at Meadow Bank, Geevagh, Co Sligo, has secured an order for €4,000 against Irish Rail at the Workplace Relations Commission after it upheld his complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977.

In a decision published this morning, the employment tribunal rejected the rail operator’s argument that Flynn’s employment contract had been “frustrated” and consequently terminated by his imprisonment

Flynn had been sentenced to four years in prison in October 2019 for dangerous driving causing serious injury, with the final 30 months suspended.

He had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Ms Áine O’Connor and Catherine Carey, drink-driving and driving without insurance in the townland of Doon, near Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, September 24, 2017.

Roscommon Circuit Court heard the women were flung into the air as Flynn crashed into them. The road was littered with broken bicycle parts and both women were left with with life-changing injuries.

The Court of Appeal found in October 2020 that Flynn’s original sentence was unduly lenient but opted not to increase the active portion of his sentence, imposing instead a €20,000 fine.

At a hearing in February this year, the railway’s solicitor John Brosnan said: “We were advised to wait a period of time and then the business made a decision that they had waited long enough in respect of filling the position and a lack of certainty over the case and what was going to happen in Mr Flynn’s circumstance.”

The tribunal was told that the company wrote to Flynn in prison on March 8, 2020, several months into his sentence, to say his employment was being terminated on the 25th of the month.

Mr Brosnan said management at the rail operator had been advised not to proceed to a disciplinary process.

“The decision made was that the role had to be filled. There was a gap. Under advices we proceeded to terminate the contract based on frustration,” he said.

“We’d say the employee wasn’t able to fulfil the contract.”

“I’m sure now we’d be picked apart if we had attempted to follow a disciplinary process in this case. Our legal advice was clear in relation to making too strong an effort to contact the employee while imprisoned. We were told not to,” he added.

Flynn said he returned to work at Claremorris Station about a week after the crash and kept working until he was jailed two years later by Roscommon Circuit Court in October 2019.

He said he was given three days’ grace to settle his affairs and went to his supervisor to hand in his work phone, keys and tools.

Flynn’s barrister Michael Kinsey asked his client: “You went to [him] after you got your sentence and said ‘Here’s my tools and the stuff I have to give back to you and I’m going to be gone for X number of months’?”

“Yeah, basically, yeah,” Flynn replied.

“Did he say that’s the end of your contract of employment?” counsel asked.

“No, I asked him and he said he didn’t really know, again, like what Mr Brosnan says there, he says it’d be up to the solicitors or HR or whatever and they’d decide,” he said.

“Did they say how they were going to decide? What they were going to take into consideration?” counsel asked.

“He said he didn’t know what would happen,” Flynn told his barrister.

Mr Brosnan, for Irish Rail, did not call any witnesses to give evidence to the hearing, which Mr Kinsey called an “incurable fault” with the defence.

“I thought I was coming here today to interrogate the actions in terms of what the employer took in terms of what efforts they made to contact Mr Flynn, but there’s been no evidence and there’s been nobody to cross-examine,” Mr Kinsey said.

In his decision, adjudicating officer Brian Dolan wrote that Irish Rail knew Flynn had been jailed four months before deeming his employment to be frustrated, and then went on to give him a notice period from the date of termination.

Giving a notice period was “somewhat contradictory” when the railway was arguing that the contract was already “terminated by operation of law” the previous year, Mr Dolan wrote, as there would be “no requirement to give notice” if this were so.

Mr Dolan added that the case law on frustration of contract put weight on consultation with an employee on issues around the nature of their role, the length of time they would be away from work and getting a replacement in the meantime.

He wrote that Flynn had let his employer know how long he was likely to be in jail “well in advance” of his imprisonment and also told his boss his sentence when it was handed down.

The complainant’s evidence was that Irish Rail had made “no attempt” to consult with him on these issues, Mr Dolan wrote.

While the railway’s legal team had denied this in its legal submissions, it called “no witnesses to contradict” Flynn.

Mr Dolan said that for four months after Flynn’s imprisonment it was “apparent the activities of the respondent continued without any noticeable disruption”.

Flynn’s absence was “undoubtedly a hardship and an inconvenience” but “did not result in a requirement for the employment to be terminated”.

Mr Dolan wrote that Irish Rail had not shown that Flynn’s contract ended on the grounds of frustration and that therefore he had been dismissed in breach of the Unfair Dismissals Act.

In fixing compensation, he noted that Flynn had found it hard to maintain employment, partially related to his “difficulties regarding transport”.

“These difficulties cannot be attributed to the dismissal,” he wrote.

Mr Dolan wrote that Flynn’s conduct had been a “significant contributing factor to the dismissal” and awarded him €4,000.