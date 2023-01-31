| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

breaking Irish Rail manager who said he was left reading papers after €121,000 job ‘hacked down to nothing' withdraws whistleblower claim

Heuston Station in Dublin. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Close

Heuston Station in Dublin. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heuston Station in Dublin. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heuston Station in Dublin. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stephen Bourke

An Irish Rail manager who said he was left eating sandwiches and reading newspapers at work after his €121,000-a-year job was “hacked down to nothing” has withdrawn his whistleblower claim.

I’d say if I got something that requires me to do work once in a week I’d be thrilled,” Dermot Alastair Mills told the Workplace Relations Commission last November.

Most Watched

Privacy