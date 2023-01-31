An Irish Rail manager who said he was left eating sandwiches and reading newspapers at work after his €121,000-a-year job was “hacked down to nothing” has withdrawn his whistleblower claim.

“I’d say if I got something that requires me to do work once in a week I’d be thrilled,” Dermot Alastair Mills told the Workplace Relations Commission last November.

“I sit and I read the newspaper and I eat my sandwich. Then about 10.30am, if there’s an email which requires an answer, I answer it. If there’s work associated with it, I do that work.” .

He told the WRC that having had responsibility for hundreds of millions worth of capital investment in the past, he was left managing a debt portfolio valued at only €40,000.

The tribunal had been set to hear evidence again today in his claim under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014. He had alleged he was subjected to penalisation as a whistleblower after raising concerns about certain accounting matters at Irish Rail.

“There were certain issues with debtors and I saw certain things. I tried to raise red flags all over the place,” Mr Mills told a hearing last November.

Following a slightly delayed start during which parties to the case came and went from the hearing room, the matter opened before adjudicating officer Penelope McGrath shortly after 10am this morning.

“I’m happy to say that the matter has been withdrawn,” said Tom Mallon BL, appearing for Irish Rail and instructed by CIE solicitor John Brosnan.

“Yes, an immediate withdrawal,” said HR consultant John Keenan, who appeared for Mr Mills.

“You have reached a compromise,” Ms McGrath said. “This was a tricky case with a number of issues being dealt with.”

The representatives thanked Ms McGrath, who closed the hearing.