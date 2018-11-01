A 25-year-old Irish man who allegedly approached a cockpit mid-flight and assaulted a flight attendant has appeared in court in Australia.

Irish passenger (25) 'approached cockpit and assaulted attendant' on flight from LA to Sydney, court hears

Leroy Hyland, who lives in Australia on a temporary work visa, is alleged to have assaulted a flight attendant after approaching the cockpit and refusing to return to his seat.

The alleged incident happened on Delta Airways flight DL41 from LA to Sydney last month.

Cabin crew were allegedly forced to restrain Mr Hyland for the remainder of the flight.

The incident is said to have happened between 10.26pm on 9 October and 6.50am on 10 October.

Mr Hyland was arrested by Australian Federal Police officers at 7.20am when he arrived at Sydney International Airport, and later charged.

According to the Irish Post newspaper, he faces charges of assaulting cabin crew staff, committing an act of violence against a flight aviation enforcement officer onboard an aircraft, and another charge of behaving in an offensive and disorderly manner onboard an aircraft.

Mr Hyland appeared at Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on Thursday morning and his case was adjourned until next month.

His address was given as Randwick in Sydney. His address in Ireland was not confirmed.

AFP Airport Police Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Simone O'Mahony, said there was no place for disorderly behaviour onboard an aircraft.

"The safe travel of passengers through our airports is a key priority for the AFP," Ms O'Mahony said.

Online Editors