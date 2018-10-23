Irish MMA fighter who was recorded fighting after alleged injury withdraws €60k claim

David Roche, an Irish MMA fighter, today withdrew from a legal fight for €60,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court and walked away, almost cashless from another.

David Roche, an Irish MMA fighter, today withdrew from a legal fight for €60,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court and walked away, almost cashless from another.

Mr Roche, who shares the services of Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor’s trainer, had sued policy holders of AXA and AIG insurance companies for a total of €120,000 damages relating to two accidents which occurred only two months apart.

Barrister Jennifer O’Connell, who appeared with Ennis and Associates Solicitors, for Darren Doyle and AIG Insurance, told Judge Kathryn Hutton that the defendant was consenting to Mr Roche’s claim against her client being struck out.

It was learned afterwards the AIG claim had been settled for a minimal amount which included a contribution towards Mr Roche’s legal costs. Neither defendant sought in court or obtained orders for legal costs against Roche.

John Martin, counsel for another motorist, Ms Uduak Madudu and her insurer, AXA, told the court the defendant was consenting to Mr Roche, of 33 Mountjoy Square, Dublin, withdrawing his separate €60,000 damages claim against her.

Mr Roche’s legal team and counsel for both defendants, including solicitors Nathaniel Lacy for AXA, had taken part in negotiations in the corridor outside the court just prior to the settlement of one and withdrawal of the other Mr Roche claim.

Orlene Cox, of Nathaniel Lacy, said their AXA’s client’s defence had been based on an alleged improbability of Mr Roche’s injuries, while alighting from a parked car at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in January 2015, having been as serious as he was alleging.

In both his rear-ending claims, the first having happened on Kimmage Road, Terenure, in November 2014, Mr Roche had claimed he suffered a similarity of injuries to his neck and body.

Following the development in both cases Mr Colm Featherstone, on behalf of AXA, said the insurer welcomed the result. He said it fully vindicated the stance taken by the company’s Special Investigation Unit in probing such claims.

The company had prepared video material of a martial arts fight between Mr Roche and Paddy Holohan which had taken place in March 2018 just over two years after the accidents in which Mr Roche had been injured.

Online Editors