AN IRISH Life dealer has said nobody gave him any intimation there would be a billion-euro trade with Anglo Irish Bank during the 2008 financial crisis until an Anglo official phoned him and said: “I believe we got to do something.”

Irish Life dealer 'did not know nature of proposed transaction with Anglo at the time' - Drumm trial hears

Paul Kane, Irish Life and Permanent’s then liquidity manager said he did not know the nature of the proposed transaction at the time, but later found out it “wasn’t of any benefit to ourselves.”

Mr Kane was giving evidence of ILP’s first “back to back” deal with Anglo in March that year, which predated an allegedly fraudulent €7.2bn transaction six months later. On trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court is Anglo’s former CEO, David Drumm.

Mr Drumm (51) is pleading not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to conspiring to defraud by dishonestly creating the impression that Anglo's customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were in September 2008. He is alleged to have conspired with Anglo’s former Finance Director Willie McAteer and head of Capital Markets John Bowe, as well as Irish Life and Permanent’s then-CEO, Denis Casey, and others.

The case centres on a series of interbank deposits which circulated between Anglo and ILP. The transfers were routed through Irish Life Assurance (ILA), returning to Anglo where they were then treated as customer deposits, which are a better indicator of a bank’s health.

Mr Drumm also denies false accounting, by providing misleading information to the market. Today, Mr Kane told a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court he reported to head of ILP Head of Group Treasury David Gantly and his daily work involved acceptance and payment of deposits with other banks.

He became involved with transactions with Anglo, where his counterpart was Ciaran McArdle. At 9.14am on March 28, 2008, he received a call from Mr McArdle.

“Before that had you any intimation from anyone that you were going to be approached in relation to these transactions?” Paul O’Higgins SC, prosecuting asked.

“No,” he replied. In the phone call, Mr McArdle said “I believe we got to do something.”

Mr McArdle asked if Mr Kane had spoken to Mr Gantly had spoken. He replied that he had not, as Mr Gantly was “in the States on some road show.” “I believe I’m giving you a yard,” Mr McArdle said.

“I’m giving it back to you,” Mr Kane replied. The jury previously heard a "yard" meant a billion. Mr McArdle said Mr Kane may be giving it back “in Irish Life’s name” rather than Irish Life and Permanent’s.

Mr O’Higgins asked what the state of the money markets was at that time. It was “quite dysfunctional” and “Ireland as a whole was floored,” Mr Kane replied. He told Mr O’Higgins he did not know at the time what the purpose of the transaction was. Mr O’Higgins asked if the transaction was of any benefit to ILP.

“I didn’t know the nature of the transaction at that time but I subsequently found out it wasn’t of any benefit to ourselves, no,” he said. He spoke to Mr Gantly who informed him that Anglo would lodge €1bn with ILP. “That would be placed with Irish Life and Irish Life Assurance would in turn lodge that money back with Anglo,” he said.

ILA was a life assurance and pensions company and was a separate entity, he said. After speaking to Mr Gantly, he spoke on the phone to Mr McArdle again and said he wanted to be “just a bit clearer on this thing.” He said they might have mentioned something about sterling and euros and Mr McArdle replied: “whatever you need” to the equivalent of a billion.

“We are solid and tight on this side,” Mr Kane said, adding that they were not sure who they were dealing with on the other side. “Do a billion into us and we will take it on board and get Irish Life to sort you out,” Mr Kane said. They discussed doing four transactions of €250m and Mr Kane said he would “just do a back to back.” It “doesn’t really matter what the overnight rate is,” he said.

The call stopped and Mr O’Higgins asked Mr Kane why the overnight rate did not matter. “Because the deposit and the loan the other would be done at the same rate, they would cancel each other out,” he replied. The jury was shown emails in which ILP Group Finance Director Peter Fitzpatrick approved the transaction on March 28. A call was then played between Mr Kane and ILIM (Irish Life Investment Managers) Treasury Manager Jacinta Gaffney in which they discussed the transaction.

Earlier, Ger Knowles ILIM's Head of Business Risk Management gave evidence of her involvement in the transactions with Anglo. The court was shown an email with the subject “Re approval” from Peter Fitzpatrick to Gerry Keenan, ILIM CEO on March 28, 2008. Mr Fitzpatrick said in the mail a transaction had his formal approval and “to be absolutely clear, this is something which the Central Bank is encouraging us to do, along with the other players in the banking sector and at 30 June we will be beneficiaries of this kind of support. Accordingly, we will be keeping the transaction fairly tight to senior management and I would ask you not to advertise it widely in ILIM.” He said he and Denis Casey would sign off whatever was required. Mr Keenan mailed Ms Knowles asking “can you set it as a once off facility overnight today and keep it separate from the rest.” The jury heard an internal telephone call between and Ms Knowles and a Peter McCabe on March 31. Mr Knowles was heard saying an overnight facility had been approved and Mr McCabe asked “is it a panic thing or something?” Ms Knowles said it was “something the Central Bank is encouraging us to do along with other players” and Mr McCabe asked if it was “to try and restore the money market.” Ms Knowles said “we are keeping the transaction fairly tight in senior management” and were not bringing it through the Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) as it was an overnight facility. When Ms Knowles told him €750m was approved, he replied “Jesus Christ” and asked “is the Central Bank guaranteeing or something.” Ms Knowles told him an additional €650m limit on Anglo was going to be set up. Mr McCabe said “if it goes bust overnight we are out of pocket €650m - €700m.” Ms Knowles agreed with Mary Rose Gearty SC, prosecuting, she was approached by Lorraine Hanrahan who worked in the settlement area of ILIM on September 25, 20008. Ms Knowles was told there was going to be a transfer of a large sum of money to Anglo - £978m. There was a concern that the moey from Anglo was to come in before the amount was paid out because otherwise, ILA would not have been in a position to meet its committments. The jury was again shown mails sent to colleagues in ILIM on September 26, 2008 in which Ms Knowles set out the process of the transactions, starting with liquidity manager Paul Kane confirming receipt of the money from Anglo. The court heard Ms Knowles told gardai she co-authorised four transactions but had no involvement in the progression of the payments. The jury was played a phone call between Ms Knowles and Mr Kane on September 30, 2008. Mr Kane told Ms Knowles “you’re helping us out and we’re helping them out.” “I mean to be honest with you they did a huge big deal for us you know,” he said. On October 1, 2008, Ms Knowles and Mr Kane had a conversation in which they discussed agreeing to net the payments with Anglo. “You explained that if you owed a counter party equal to what they owed you, to minimise the operational risk, each party cancels the obligation from the other,” Ms Gearty said. Ms Knowles agreed with Mr Kane that she would send him a note “saying we are happy to net the payments.” The jury was shown a mail from Mr Kane to Ms Knowles and others on October 1, 2008, with the subject “euro payments.” “A brief note to confirm that we have agreed with Anglo Bancorp t net payments due in and out today, as a result there is no need to make any payments as the principal and interest amounts are the same,” the mail stated. Ms Knowles replied to Mr Kane, copying Michael Casey, that “we are instructing PTSB as agent for ILA to net the following receipts and payments with Anglo”, listing €4bn due to be received and paid that day and €2bn on October 3. The trial continues.

