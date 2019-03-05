A sentence appeal hearing for an Irish League footballer who was handed a four-month prison sentence for distributing an indecent image of a minor has been adjourned.

A sentence appeal hearing for an Irish League footballer who was handed a four-month prison sentence for distributing an indecent image of a minor has been adjourned.

Irish league footballer jailed for sharing indecent image of girl (16) has sentence appeal adjourned

Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly, 23, of Ardilea Drive in Belfast, was found guilty of distributing a photo of him having sex with a 16-year-old girl while she wore his team shirt.

Jay Donnelly has been sentenced to four months in prison for distributing an indecent image of a child

During a sentencing hearing in January District Judge Amanda Henderson said she found that the only appropriate sentence was an immediate custodial sentence, and sentenced Donnelly to four months.

He was granted bail pending an appeal against the sentence.

The case was briefly raised at Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

However, it was adjourned on request by Donnelly’s defence team until April 5 pending a medical report.

Cliftonville Football Club dropped Donnelly as a player in November after he was convicted of the charge, however he remains a member.

Press Association