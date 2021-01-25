| -1.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish dancing champ sues governing body in row linked to ‘explicit video’ claims

Jamie Hodges claims he was blacklisted over false allegations

World champion Irish dancer Jamie Hodges, who is suing An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha for defamation in the High Court in Dublin Expand

Close

World champion Irish dancer Jamie Hodges, who is suing An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha for defamation in the High Court in Dublin

World champion Irish dancer Jamie Hodges, who is suing An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha for defamation in the High Court in Dublin

World champion Irish dancer Jamie Hodges, who is suing An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha for defamation in the High Court in Dublin

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The governing body for competitive Irish dancing is being sued by a five-time world champion who claims he was blacklisted over false allegations he sent a sexually explicit video to two girls.

Dance instructor Jamie Hodges initiated defamation proceedings against An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), also known as the Irish Dancing Commission, at the High Court in Dublin last week.

Mr Hodges has taken issue with the organisation’s handling of the allegation, including a letter issued by one of its officials.

Most Watched

Privacy