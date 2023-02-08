| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Iraqi sisters who made false statements to obtain Direct Provision payments of over €10,000 are spared jail

Raghad Salaman Alaabsali and Hala Salman Alaabsali, with an address at Drumcondra Road Upper, Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Raghad Salaman Alaabsali and Hala Salman Alaabsali, with an address at Drumcondra Road Upper, Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Raghad Salaman Alaabsali and Hala Salman Alaabsali, with an address at Drumcondra Road Upper, Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Raghad Salaman Alaabsali and Hala Salman Alaabsali, with an address at Drumcondra Road Upper, Dublin. Photo: Collins Courts

Jessica Magee

Two Iraqi sisters have avoided jail after they pleaded guilty to making false statements for the purpose of obtaining Direct Provision payments worth a total of just over €10,000.

Hala Salman Alaabsali (39) and Raghad Salaman Alaabsali (29), both with an address at Drumcondra Road Upper, Dublin , were each given suspended sentences of 16 months and ordered to be of good behaviour for that period.

Most Watched

Privacy