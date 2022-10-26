IRA member caught driving north with guns used in Regency Hotel shooting captured on CCTV in north Dublin hours earlier, court hears

AN IRA member caught driving north with the guns that had been used in the Regency Hotel shooting was captured on CCTV in north Dublin hours before the seizure, the Special Criminal Court heard.

Shane Rowan was seen on the footage going to a shopping centre, parking up and driving around various locations on the afternoon before the car was intercepted in Co Meath, a month after the attack, prosecutors maintain.

Footage allegedly showing a brother of murder accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, Patrick Hutch Snr buying coffees and pastries in a Coolock filling station on the same afternoon was also shown to the court.

Evidence was continuing in the trial of Mr Hutch (59) and two other men over the Regency shooting.

David Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when three assault rifle-wielding masked gunmen, disguised as ERU gardaí, stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The February 5, 2016, attack on a boxing weigh-in event happened as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, denies murdering the father-of-two.

Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

Today, Garda Michelle Purcell guided the court through CCTV footage of the movements of several cars in north Dublin on March 9, 2016.

First, footage was shown of a Donegal-registered Vauxhall Insignia at Barnes View Filling Station, Donegal at 11.37am that morning.

The court has already heard this car was stopped as it was being driven north by IRA member Shane Rowan at Tuiterath, Co Meath, at 7.05pm that day.

Three AK47s and magazines with ammunition were found in the boot, and tests showed bullet casings from the Regency scene had come from these guns.

Describing today's CCTV, Gda Purcell said the Insignia is seen in the Clarehall area of north Dublin at 3.32pm.

A man the prosecution alleges is Shane Rowan is seen in Clarehall Shopping Centre at 3.38pm. He returns to the Insignia at 3.54pm.

At 4.45pm, the Insignia is still parked up when a Toyota Yaris comes into the car park and the Insignia follows it out. Both cars are seen at the Malahide Road Industrial Park at 4.55pm, where they both pull up in Mattress Mick’s car park.

A man leaves the Insignia and, putting on a jacket, walks back down in the direction he came, Newtown Avenue. Two minutes later, at 4.57pm, the Yaris leaves the car park, turning right onto Newtown Avenue.

The Yaris is seen arriving at Applegreen service station on the Malahide Road at 5.09pm. A man enters Applegreen at 5.11pm, wearing a peaked cap, navy jacket, dark trousers and white runners. Prosecutor Sean Gillane SC said there will be evidence and it is the prosecution case that this is Patrick Hutch Snr.

Inside the shop, this man is seen at a coffee machine where he gets two cups of coffee and pastries before leaving the shop at 5.14pm.

At 6.05pm, the Yaris turns left from Applegreen back in the direction it came, toward Clarehall Shopping Centre.

At 6.16pm, the Insignia parks at House of Italy, gets out and is seen with the driver of a Nissan Primera before they get back into the cars.

The Yaris is seen at Woodies' carpark on the Malahide Road at 6.17pm.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.