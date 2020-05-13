IRA man secretly recorded by gardai assisting in 'interrogations' should have conviction set aside, court told

An IRA man who was secretly recorded by gardai assisting in IRA "interrogations” over leaks to gardai should have his conviction set aside, the Court of Appeal has heard.

Lawyers for the man today argued that the trial evidence of Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony Howard, who told the Special Criminal Court of his belief that Damien Metcalfe was a member of the IRA, should have been "disregarded completely" as it was not proven.

They also submitted that the defence's cross-examination of Chief Supt Howard had been obstructed and that the witness demonstrated evasiveness.

The remote hearing saw lawyers and the three judges of the criminal side of the Court of Appeal joined by video-link. The appellant was present in court for the hearing.

Metcalfe (34), with a last address at Monastery Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was found guilty of membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA, on November 24, 2015.

In May 2019, the defendant was jailed by the non-jury Special Criminal Court for two years and six months. The offence of membership has a maximum prison sentence of eight years.

The three-judge court previously heard that the IRA were carrying out interrogations of other members following a series of IRA operations that were foiled by gardai. The IRA's Dublin and Belfast brigades wanted to know who was responsible for leaking information to gardai and brought a number of men to a house in Castleknock in Dublin to interrogate them.

Passing sentence, presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that the evidence against Metcalfe suggested that he played a “supporting and logistical role” in IRA inquiries. His primary purpose was to bring people “to and from the inquiry” and he had "remained around the house" when enquiries were ongoing, said the judge, and had participated in one of the interviews.

Furthermore, he said that supporting evidence suggested that Metcalfe was willing as well as trusted by the IRA to assist in their inquiries and had visited the premises on four separate occasions over two days.

The State had relied on supporting evidence which included audio and video footage recovered from a Garda surveillance operation at Riverwood Park, Castleknock, Co. Dublin on August 7 and 8 2015.



Opening an appeal against conviction today, the man's barrister, Hugh Hartnett SC, said the primary evidence against Metcalfe was the belief evidence of Chief Supt Howard and other evidence tendered at trial was corroborative of that evidence. Chief Supt Howard failed to revise the file, which his belief evidence was based on, before coming to court and made misleading claims on the basis of that belief, submitted the barrister.

Mr Hartnett said the witness had asserted privilege on general matters and completely "insulated" himself from cross-examination. His evidence was defective to such an extent that it should not have been relied on and ought to have been withdrawn from the jury prior to the conclusion of the case, he argued.

Furthermore, Mr Hartnett called the evidence given by Chief Supt Howard "bare" and "formulaic in fashion".

The witness had claimed privilege based on the protection of life and he was in effect saying that there was civilian informer information on file, pointed out Mr Hartnett, which turned out to be totally untrue as in he later attributed it to garda sources. No attempt was made by the witness or the prosecution to fix this "glaring contradiction" and the evidence should have been disregarded by the court completely as it was not proven, he said. "The cross-examination was obstructive, evasive and he refused to answer any questions at all," submitted Mr Hartnett, adding that it was unacceptable for a witness to come to court and not assist counsel.

An attempt had been made by the defence to find the strength or weakness of the platform upon which the belief was based, said Mr Hartnett, but it had been met with complete resistance to answer very legitimate questions.

In summary, Mr Hartnett said certain things are expected from a Chief Superintendent and its a "worrying place" if this is what is to be expected. "The contradictions and failures in this evidence are such that to rely on it would be wrong and to allow it to be mended like a puncture in a tyre [by circumstantial evidence] should not be allowed in law," he concluded.

Finally, Mr Hartnett submitted that other evidence in the case could not cure an "inherent contradiction or flaw in this exceptional business of accepting belief evidence".

In reply, counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, said Mr Hartnett was suggesting that the evidence of Chief Supt Howard was "set at nought" and deemed to be of no value but this had not been borne out by any of the evidence in the case nor rulings from the judges.

The Special Criminal Court had accepted that is was not the strongest of belief evidence and was weakened by the matters identified in cross-examination but was not so weak that it should be dismissed from consideration all together, said Ms Lawlor. She pointed out that the corroboration was so strong and so unequivocal that it eliminated any doubts that might otherwise have arisen over the belief evidence.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, said the court would reserve its judgement.

In February of this year, five people jailed for their roles in the IRA “inquiry” of suspected informants in a Dublin suburb lost appeals against their convictions after having been found guilty following a trial at the Special Criminal Court in June 2018.

Kevin Hannaway (71) of Colinmill, in Belfast as well as Eva Shannon (61) of Oakman Street, in Belfast were given three years and nine months and four years imprisonment respectively for assisting the interviewing of persons involved in IRA-organised criminal activities at Riverwood Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15 on August 7th and 8th, 2015.

Seán Hannaway (48) of Linden Gardens, Belfast, was given five years and six months, David Nooney (53) of Coultry Green, Ballymun, Dublin was given three years and nine months while Edward O’Brien (42), of Hazelcroft Road, Finglas, Dublin was given 16 months imprisonment all for membership of an unlawful organisation, namely an organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on August 8th, 2015.

The Court of Appeal also upheld all five of their sentences despite appeals by Kevin Hannaway, Seán Hannaway and Eva Shannon that their sentences were too severe, as well as appeals by the DPP that the sentences imposed on Nooney and O’Brien were “unduly lenient”.

Damien Metcalfe's younger brother Conor Metcalfe (28) was previously found guilty of IRA membership by the three-judge court in December 2018 and jailed for four years and six months.

