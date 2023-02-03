| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

IRA boss Liam Campbell in clear after Lithuanian court upholds decision to drop terror charges

The notorious dissident was extradited from Ireland to Lithuania last May to face charges related to weapons smuggling for the Real IRA

Liam Campbell&rsquo;s lawyer claims he was persecuted without grounds Expand
Liam Campbell was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing in August 1998 which killed 31 people Expand

Close

Liam Campbell&rsquo;s lawyer claims he was persecuted without grounds

Liam Campbell’s lawyer claims he was persecuted without grounds

Liam Campbell was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing in August 1998 which killed 31 people

Liam Campbell was found civilly liable for the Omagh bombing in August 1998 which killed 31 people

/

Liam Campbell’s lawyer claims he was persecuted without grounds

Alan Sherry

A lawyer for Omagh bomb suspect Liam Campbell says he was persecuted without grounds and illegally extradited from Ireland after a court ruling last week.

The Court of Appeal in Lithuania upheld a lower court’s decision to drop terror charges as the statute of limitations has expired.

Most Watched

Privacy