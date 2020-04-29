Investigation file on alleged murder of dad-of-seven in knife attack at 'advanced stage', court told

THE investigation file on the alleged murder of father-of-seven Garreth Kelly in a knife attack in a Dublin housing estate is at an "advanced stage", a court has heard.

Prosecutors have said while a pathologist's report is still awaited, "progress is being made" and it is hoped the file will be sent to the DPP soon.

Murder accused Christina Anderson (38) was still too unwell to attend court today and Judge Grainnne Malone adjourned the case in her absence.

The mother-of-three, who was due in court for the sixth time since she was charged in February, was remanded further in custody.

Ms Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood in west Dublin is charged with murdering Mr Kelly (39) at Brownsbarn Wood on February 25 last.

He had been trying to start his car to go to work when he sustained fatal wounds and died at the scene.

Today, Judge Malone was told at Dublin District Court that Ms Anderson was not present and there was a sick note from the Central Mental Hospital, where she is detained.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said there was consent to an adjournment but he was "anxious to know where we are with the file."

State solicitor Mairead White said the file was at an advanced stage but the pathologist's report was awaited. This normally took around 12 weeks she said, it was hoped to have it soon and progress was being made, she added.

Judge Malone remanded the accused in custody to May 13.

A judge has previously ordered Ms Anderson to be medically and psychiatrically assessed.

On an earlier date, Det Sgt Dara Kenny previously said the accused made no reply when charged.

Mr Kelly was believed to have been staying over with his partner at another house in the Brownsbarn estate at the time of the incident.

