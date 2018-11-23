Investigating gardaí charge three men in connection with Drogheda feud

Investigating gardaí have charged three men in connection with an incident in Moneymore, Drogheda.

A fourth man who was arrested yesterday is still detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

He can be held for up to 72 hours.

The men – three of whom are in their 20s and a fourth man in his 40s – are allegedly involved in a local feud, which has escalated recently, culminating in the alleged kidnapping and torture of a 22-year-old two weeks ago.

Armed gardaí saved the man’s life when they stormed a house to discover him stripped in a bath.

He was bleeding heavily after being slashed over half a dozen times in the face, neck and torso.

The alleged kidnapping came following a series of tit-for-tat attacks between both gangs in the days previously.

One such attack saw a viable explosive device placed in the exhaust pipe of a car belonging to the girlfriend of the 23-year-old arrested man, which occurred just hours before the 22-year-old man was kidnapped and tortured.

Yesterday, some six searches were conducted by the Armed Support Unit, the ERU, local gardaí and the Criminal Assets Bureau, at various locations in Drogheda, including the Moneymore housing estate.

