Invalid warrant was used to search Patrick Quirke's home in garda investigation into Mr Moonlight murder, Supreme Court hears

Patrick Quirke (above) is appealing his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Patrick Quirke (above) is appealing his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts

Tim Healy

AN INVALID warrant was used to search farmer Patrick Quirke’s home in a garda investigation into the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan, the Supreme Court has heard.

Lawyers for Quirke, who is appealing his 2019 conviction for Mr Ryan’s murder, said the district judge who issued the search warrant was not informed of the intention to seize computers and electronic devices containing the personal data of an entire family.

