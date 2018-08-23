A DRUNKEN man swung a three-foot stick at gardai before punching an officer in the face and kicking another as they arrested him outside a city centre park, a court heard.

Intoxicated man who assaulted gardai after he swung three-foot 'crutch' at them avoids jail

David Brachocki (28) became violent and assaulted the officers after they told him to drop the metal stick, which he said he was using as a crutch.

The gardai had to use a baton and pepper spray to subdue him in the incident at the gates of St Stephen’s Green park.

Judge Dermot Simms gave him a two-month suspended sentence.

Brachocki, of New Seskin Court, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, resisting arrest, breach of the peace and public intoxication.

Dublin District Court heard gardai were on patrol on Grafton Street last November 23 when they were approached by a member of the public who said a man was outside the park gates with a flick knife in his hand.

When the officers went to investigate, they found Brachocki with a three-foot-long metal stick in his hand.

They asked him to drop it several times but he failed to do so.

BATON

Brachocki was in an intoxicated state and shouted at the gardai in an aggressive manner, the court heard.

He also swung the stick aggressively.

One of the gardai drew his baton and kicked the stick out of the accused’s hand.

Brachocki was restrained on the ground and one of the gardai radioed for assistance.

Brachocki managed to get one hand free and hit one garda in the face and then kicked the other on the leg several times.

One officer had to strike the accused with his baton while the other used pepper spray.

This had no effect the first time it was used, but was effective a second time.

Assistance arrived and Brachocki was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

Despite the initial report, there was no knife and the accused had the stick because he was “using it as a type of crutch for moving around”, his lawyer said.

There was no suggestion that he used it to attack anyone else.

The assaults happened as Brachocki was lashing out and resisting arrest.

He was apologetic, his lawyer said.

The accused had a number of previous convictions, the court was told.

Judge Simms suspended the sentence for a year.

