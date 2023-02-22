| 5.2°C Dublin

Intoxicated man found banging on door of house told gardaí he had ‘consumed Daz’

Andrew Phelan

A man found banging on the front door of a house while “hyper” told gardaí he had “consumed Daz” washing powder when asked if he was on anything, a court heard.

Gareth Killeen (35) was looking for his friend’s home, had accidentally gone to the wrong house and had enlarged pupils when gardaí came across him.

