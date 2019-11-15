'Intoxicated' couple refused to pay taxi fare and called garda 'a little b**ch', court hears

AN INTOXICATED couple who refused to pay their taxi fare told gardai to do their real jobs before launching into a tirade of verbal abuse at officers.

Rebecca O’Shea (29) and her partner of nine years Emma Whelan (30) called a member of the force “a f**king c**t’ and another officer “a little b***h”and said they were “going to payf**king nothing”.

The couple were on a “happy night out” at a show but drank too much alcohol, Swords District Court heard.

When they got a taxi back to their hometown of Swords in the early hours of the morning,the taxi driver had to pull up outside the garda station as they had refused to pay their fare and were “intoxicated and agitated”, the court heard.

When gardai became aware of the taxi outside the station, several members of the force went out.

The couple were abusive when gardai approached the vehicle, Sgt Anthony McNulty told the court.

“Ms O’Shea was shouting ‘We are going to pay f**king nothing’ and told a garda, ‘Don’t start this s**t with me, you are only f**king children’,” Sgt McNulty said.

He said the incident happened on Swords Main Street at 2.15am on November 2.

Gardai told Ms O’Shea to stop, but she continued to be abusive.

She was arrested, but carried on her verbal abuse and initially refused to give gardai her details.

The sergeant said Ms Whelan acted in a similar manner and shouted at a female garda: “You little b***h garda. Do your real job. You f**king c**t.”

O’Shea, of Jugback Crescent,Swords, and Whelan, of Southbank, also Swords, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated and using threatening and abusive behaviour.

They had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor FionaD’Arcy said O’Shea was “very regretful”.

“She has never been in trouble before and both went to the station to apologise to gardai in the days afterwards,” she said.

Ms D’Arcy said that O’Shea, who is studying deaf studies at Trinity College, is on medication and foolishly went drinking.

“She had a cocktail of alcohol and medication and is absolutely ashamed of herself. It is not something she is proud of,”she added.

“She is doing a course in Trinity College but is on leave temporarily to deal with her mental health.”

Whelan’s defence solicitor Paul Molloy said she had “no excuse” for her behaviour.

“She is here at the mercy of the court and apologises profusely to the court and to the gardai, ”he said

.“She is very ashamed of her actions. She had too much to drink. What started as a happy occasion at a show ended up with too much drink.”

He added that the couple were anxious to compensate the taxi driver.

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered the couple to come up with €150 for the taxi driver and a further €150 as a charitable contribution.

Once the money was handed over in court, the judge struck the case out, leaving the couple without a conviction.

