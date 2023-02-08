| 4.7°C Dublin

‘Intimidation case’ car dealer John Alex Kane avoids prison term over pandemic payments fraud

  • John Alex Kane escaped with a fine after offering to repay all the money he obtained through PUP fraud
  • The 49-year-old and his brother Seamus Kane (53) pleaded guilty to fraud last week
Seamus Kane (left) and John Alex Kane Expand

A car dealer alleged to have been involved in a campaign of intimidation aimed at halting land sales has avoided a prison sentence for defrauding the State of pandemic unemployment supports.

John Alex Kane escaped with a fine after offering to repay all of the money he obtained through Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud.

