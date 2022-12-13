| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Internet searches on computer seized from home of Patrick Quirke ‘crucial’ to prosecution case, appeal hearing told

Patrick Quirke (above) is appealing his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Patrick Quirke (above) is appealing his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts

Patrick Quirke (above) is appealing his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts

Patrick Quirke (above) is appealing his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan. Photo: Collins Courts

Tim Healy

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision in an appeal by Patrick Quirke against his 2019 conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan, the DJ known as Mr Moonlight.

On the second and final day of the hearing, the Director of Public Prosecutions said internet searches discovered on a computer that was seized from Quirke’s home on foot of a search warrant were “absolutely crucial” to the prosecution’s case.

Most Watched

Privacy