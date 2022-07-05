Insurance broker found drunk at rail works avoids conviction

An insurance broker arrested for trespassing at a railway depot had got drunk at a party and could not get a taxi home, a court has heard.

Alex Murphy (29) did not know the area and ended up in the CIE works in Dublin.

Judge Treasa Kelly applied the Probation Act after he made a €500 charity donation.

Murphy, of Anne Devlin Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, pleaded guilty to trespassing and public intoxication.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called by security at the CIE works, Inchicore on June 3. Murphy was on the premises and was highly intoxicated so he was arrested, a garda sergeant said.

He had no previous convictions but had previously been given the benefit of the Probation Act.

Murphy had been going through a difficult time after losing his job, his lawyer said.

On the night, he was out at a party, was very drunk when he left and did not know the area. He could not get a taxi and ended up trespassing.

The lawyer asked judge not to convict Murphy, saying he led a very “pro-social life”, was active in a local GAA club and managed a basketball club. He also did charity work.

He had a lot to lose by being convicted, the lawyer said. The judge said she would give Murphy another chance.