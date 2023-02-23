| 7.4°C Dublin

Inspectors found ‘overpowering’ stench of animal filth at Dublin petting farm, court hears

Tom Tuite

ANIMAL welfare inspectors discovered a dead dog decomposing on a kitchen floor, a rabbit's carcass rotting on a hutch, newborn puppies with no access to water, and an "overpowering" stench of animal filth at a Dublin petting farm, a court has heard.

Janet Ball, 74, of the Reynoldstown Farm, in the Naul in north Co Dublin, pleaded guilty today to 10 charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

