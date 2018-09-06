Inspection process to immediately begin at INM

The way has been cleared for inspectors to immediately begin their investigations into the conduct of affair at Independent News & Media (INM).

At a brief hearing this morning, High Court President Mr Justice Peter Kelly said: “The inspectors are entitled to take up duties as of now.”

Mr Justice Kelly gave the green light to the inspectors after hearing from counsel for INM that it would be making no further application to the court.

This means there will not be an appeal of Mr Justice Kelly’s ruling on Tuesday, in which he rejected objections INM had to the appointment of inspectors.

The corporate watchdog, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), was also awarded its costs by Mr Justice Kelly.

These include the costs of a three day application hearing during the summer and submissions made before and after the hearing.

Neil Steen SC, for the ODCE, said: “Costs follow the event. In my submission we are entitled to our costs.”

Paul Gallagher SC, for INM, said he saw no grounds for opposing the ODCE’s application for its costs.

Several matters are to be investigated by inspectors Sean Gillane SC and Richard Fleck.

These include concerns INM data, including journalists’ emails, was accessed during a “data interrogation” directed by former INM chairman Leslie Buckley.

Also under scrutiny are allegations Mr Buckley put pressure on INM executives to pay an inflated price for Newstalk, the radio station owned by INM’s largest shareholder, Denis O’Brien. The deal was ultimately abandoned.

The circumstances surrounding a proposed €1m “success fee”, later dropped, for a firm owned by Mr O’Brien in connection with the disposal of INM’s shares in Australian media group APN will also be examined.

A further matter to be examined relates to concerns inside information was shared with Mr O’Brien by Mr Buckley.

The ODCE has been investigating some of these matters since November 2016, when it received a protected disclosure from former INM chief executive Robert Pitt.

It sought the appointment of inspectors last March, but this was opposed by INM, first in judicial review proceedings and later in a full hearing of the application.

In a 76-page ruling on Tuesday, Mr Justice Kelly rejected objections INM had to the proposed appointment.

INM had warned the appointment of inspectors would be disproportionate and would have a seriously damaging impact on the company, its shareholders and employees.

However, the judge found the appointment was justified and in the public interest.

Online Editors