Gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of a two-year-old girl who died as a result of complications relating to methadone toxicity.

Inquest in methadone death of girl (2) delayed as gardaí await report

Officers are seeking clarification in relation to a report connected to the death of the child, Dublin Coroner's Court heard.

Inspector Tom Condon sought an adjournment of inquest proceedings from Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane yesterday.

Toddler Heidi Douglas O'Reilly, of Shankill, Dublin 18, died on April 19, 2016.

A previous inquest into the child's death was opened and adjourned at Dublin Coroner's Court on September 6, 2016.

The inquest heard that Heidi died in the paediatric intensive care unit at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

The cause of death was brain damage due to oxygen loss.

The cause of death was formally recorded at a post mortem as hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy due to cerebral hypo-perfusion due to methadone toxicity.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the child's death, the latest inquest heard.

"We are still awaiting clarification in relation to a report and are seeking a further adjournment," Insp Condon said.

An application for a six-month adjournment of the inquest was made to allow for ongoing investigations.

There were no family members present in court, but Insp Condon said they had been made aware of the current proceedings.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane scheduled the case for mention in June.

Irish Independent