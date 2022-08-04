| 9.5°C Dublin

Inmate broke a prison officer’s nose with unprovoked headbutt

Eimear Cotter

A PRISON inmate headbutted a guard in the face, breaking his nose in an unprovoked attack, a court heard.

Christopher Grant (33) struck the prison officer after he was told to return to his cell because he had no shoes on.

