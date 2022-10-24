| 10.5°C Dublin

Injuries lawyer to get €75,000 defamation settlement from business group

Solicitor also expected to receive an apology after suing Isme over press statements

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A lawyer in a personal injuries action where one client’s claim was dismissed as fraudulent and another’s as exaggerated is to receive a €75,000 settlement and an apology after suing a business group for defamation over comments it made after the case.

Limerick solicitor Gerard O’Neill sued the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Isme) over press releases it published after a High Court judgment in 2019.

