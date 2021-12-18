Injured man ‘spat blood at paramedics and threatened to kill them’, court told

A man appeared in court on Saturday accused of threatening to kill paramedics and spitting blood on them after they tried to help him outside a Belfast nightclub.

Ambulance staff had gone to James Mongan’s aid after he was found bloodied and with head injuries on Friday night.

Repeatedly crossing himself and clearly showing head injuries, 26-year-old Mongan was charged with eight offences at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Mongan, of Beechmount Walk, west Belfast faces two charges of assaulting the male and female ambulance workers and two of threatening to kill them.

He is also accused of assaulting police, causing criminal damage to an ambulance and possessing class B drug cannabis.

A police officer told the contested bail hearing that paramedics had been called to an injured man lying outside the Lux nightclub on Dunbar Street.

That man turned out to be Mongan and the officer said he had a “category one” head injury and was also missing some teeth.

But when the paramedics tried to treat him, “he began to swear and threaten them.”

“He told them he had a knife in his pocket and he was bleeding from the mouth and spitting blood at the paramedics,” said the officer, adding Mongan also spat blood inside the ambulance which was “grounded for several hours.”

When police arrived at the scene, Mongan allegedly spat blood at them as well.

The officer said police were objecting to Mongan being freed on bail “because of the serious nature of the offences” and a fear that he would commit further offences.

He said the male paramedic had sustained “several bruises, swelling and redness to his arms” and given the allegation there was a concern over Covid or other blood borne diseases given the allegation of blood being spat.

Despite police concerns, District Judge Mark Hamill suggested that the fear of further offences “is somewhat farfetched given there’s absolutely no violence on his record.”

“You are preaching to the choir when you tell me about assaulting ambulance workers and police and spitting but the background is that this man had a severe head injury when the police and ambulance were called to the scene,” said the judge.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey said Mongan “is absolutely disgusted at himself”, adding “he cannot believe how he reacted but he has no memory of it whatsoever”.

"It was a disgusting incident and there’s no other way to call it,” said the lawyer.

DJ Hamill said given the background and the severe head injury, he would free Mongan on his own bail of £500 with conditions that he resides at his home address, observes a curfew and isn’t under the influence of alcohol in public.

The case was adjourned to January 14.