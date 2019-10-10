Injunction granted against ex-rugby star Shane Byrne over claims of 'lavish' personal expenses from his waste disposal firm

FORMER Irish rugby international Shane Byrne is alleged to have wrongfully claimed some €1,006 expenses from his waste disposal firm when he was on a trip to Kilimanjaro.

It is also alleged that he used the company debit card for “lavish” personal expenses, including €1,060 to a restaurant in Kilkenny on September 21 last and €117.60 to a pub next door to that restaurant.

Today a High Court judge granted interim injunctions against Shane Byrne, and his brother William, arising from serious concerns about their conduct of the affairs of a waste disposal company of which they are directors and shareholders.

Cash jobs invoiced for emptying septic tanks, which should have been charged at €250, were allegedly only charged at one cent on the AWD Waste Solutions company invoices, leaving cash unaccounted for to the company.

It is also claimed both brothers are using AWD fuel cards for private driving by themselves and their wives and that both brothers unlawfully credited their golf club membership to the company.

The claims were made by Oxigen Environmental Unlimited Company, a 51 per cent shareholder in AWD, in its application for injunctions against the brothers.

Shane Byrne is a joint managing director of AWD, which employs 24 people and has registered offices at Harmony Row, Dublin 2, while William Byre is a director. AWD is involved in the waste disposal, septic tank, drain cleaning and skip business.

The orders, made ex parte (one side only represented), restrain the respondents removing AWD company files or papers from its operations office at Glanbia House, Inch, Co Wexford, and from disposing of, or attempting to dispose of any records of any work done within the past four years.

Ronnie Hudson, for Oxigen, told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds it was “impossible at this stage” to even put an estimate on the amount of missing monies but there could be some €150,000 unaccounted for missing books of the company and perhaps a sum between €15,000 and €115,000 concerning missing bin tags.

This was all against the background of Shane Byrne climbing Kiliminjaro and holidaying to Bermuda, he said.

Ms Justice Reynolds said, having regard to the “very serious” issues raised in the affidavits, it seemed appropriate in all the circumstances to grant the injunctions sought pending further order. She returned the matter to next Tuesday.

In court documents, Oxigen said the respondents had asked Oxigen around 2012 to get involved in their businesses, which were operated under the entities Arklow waste Disposal Ltd, Arklow Pipe and Drain Ltd and Arklow Waste Management Ltd, because they were in financial difficulty.

