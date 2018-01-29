In Pictures: Killer Graham Dwyer sports 'manbun' hairstyle ahead of latest appeal

KILLER Graham Dwyer has been bragging to fellow inmates that he will soon be a free man - ahead of his latest appeal which is due before the courts next month.

The perverted killer was was photographed enjoying a brief taste of freedom ahead of his latest appeal next month, sporting a new 'manbun' hairstyle.

Dwyer, who was jailed for life in 2015 for the brutal knife murder of Elaine O'Hara, has even told one inmate that he has already picked out a restaurant where he will celebrate his victory, according to sources. In fact, last year he was so confident of winning his murder appeal he told his fellow prisoners that he wouldn't be spending another Christmas behind bars.

But in the last few weeks, Dwyer's bravado has slipped and he admitted that he fears the appeal may be unsuccessful and, if it is, he could end up caged for 20 or 30 years. Arrogant

Graham Dwyer on a rare appearance out of jail in Dublin. Photo: Sunday World

"Publicly, Dwyer has been all smiles and extremely confident his appeal will be successful. But it's all an act. He has told some pals that he fears he could fail in his bid for freedom," a source revealed. "If he is unsuccessful, he fears he will be left to rot in jail for up to 30 years because his crime was so notorious and shocking.

"His arrogant public demeanour out on the wing is all front. Really, he's scared he will have to spend most of the rest of his life in prison," the source added. Yesterday's Sunday World pictures showed Dwyer chatting to his prison service escort sporting a "manbun", looking relaxed as he was taken to a legal appointment amid tight security.

The killer looks very different in the first photographs since his conviction for the murder of the childcare worker in April 2015.

His previously neatly-cut hair had been scraped back into a greying "manbun" as he arrived for the appointment in Dublin city centre.

After the appointment, which lasted a number of hours, he was taken back to his cell in the Midlands Prison. Last year, the Herald exclusively revealed that Dwyer ran into trouble when memory sticks were discovered in his cell, which contained pornography and a Star Wars film.

Dwyer, now known as Prisoner 88335, had been granted permission to use a laptop to keep up with his legal cases. In the Midlands Prison he has been detained on a landing with other prisoners, including killers and rapists, deemed too manipulative to mix with other inmates.

For years, Dwyer had lived a double life, hiding his sex-predator personality behind the charade of a successful architect and happily married man. He used his charms to hold sway over his vulnerable victim and urged her to let him kill her when she was suffering from depression. He had taken O'Hara to a forested area where she was stabbed to satisfy his sexual urges. Her skeletal remains were found by a dog walker at Killakee mountain, Rathfarnham, a year later in 2013.

Dwyer is pinning his hopes of being released on two appeals. A High Court case in which he has challenged the use of mobile phone records to help convict him is due to start in four weeks' time. Dwyer, who killed Ms O'Hara in 2012, has spent hours every day working on his appeal.

He is claiming that a European court ruling means that phone data used in his trial was seized illegally. Challenge Dwyer has claimed parts of the Communications Act 2011 breach his rights to privacy under the Constitution.

The directive underlying the 2011 Act was struck down by the European Court of Justice in 2015. He claims the ruling means Irish legislation implementing the directive was illegal and that data collected on his phone was, as a result, invalid. During his trial, there was a challenge to the technical information, but it was unsuccessful and the phone data was admitted into evidence.

This allowed the prosecution to show how Dwyer had used an unregistered phone to send messages to Ms O'Hara. The phones were discovered a year after Ms O'Hara disappeared, along with supermarket cards that were linked to the missing Dublin woman. The data forensically retrieved from the phones revealed disturbing messages between Ms O'Hara and Dwyer. Detectives also retrieved mobile phones and a laptop from her apartment with similar messages, revealing a manipulative BDSM relationship.

Dwyer also has a separate appeal, funded by free legal aid, against his conviction going through the courts, which has yet to be heard. The conviction appeal will get a huge boost if his first case to have phone data evidence deemed illegally collected is successful. Last year, Dwyer had been so confident of winning his murder appeal, he told a pen-pal that there was "no evidence that any crime was committed". "There won't be any evidence of any crimes because I didn't commit any. Just extreme sex stuff that shocked the journalists and jury! Fifty Shades of Graham. I always want to be the best I can be," he said.

