A BUS driver who was arrested while allegedly nine times over the legal alcohol limit has appeared in court today charged with drink driving and dangerous driving.

'I'm stupid' - bus driver who was allegedly nine times over drink-driving limit appears in court

Michael Connelly (65), of Fidan, Rossport, Ballina, Co Mayo, appeared before Judge Des Zaidan at Naas District Court.

The court heard that on October 2 a witness rang Gardai and reported seeing a bus “swerving all over the road” on the N7.

The witness flashed his lights at the bus and it pulled in on the hard shoulder.

When tested Connelly was found to have 84 micro grams of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

This level put Connelly nine times over the legal limit for a bus driver.

Judge Zaidan noted that when charged Connelly told Gardai “I'm stupid”.

Connelly was remanded on continuing station bail to appear at Naas court again on November 28 for DPP directions.

Connelly, wearing a cream casual jacket, blue trousers and black shoes, did not address the court directly and left a short time after his hearing concluded.

