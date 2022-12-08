| 0.2°C Dublin

‘I’m still scared’ – boy (17) who threatened to petrol bomb woman’s home avoids prison

Case was heard at Dublin Children's Court. Expand

Case was heard at Dublin Children's Court.

Tom Tuite

A 17-year-old Dublin boy has avoided a custodial sentence after he was convicted of an extortion attempt with threats to petrol bomb a mother’s home.

The Dublin Children’s Court heard the youth, who had previously been friendly with the victim’s son, demanded money and a video games console.

