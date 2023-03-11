‘I’m scared he’ll do it’ – mother claims ex-partner threatened to kill her with hand gesture

A frightened mother has told a court that her former partner put his hand across his neck as a sign to threaten he would kill her during a breach of safety order.

The man, in his 40s, appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with an offence under the Domestic Violence Act. Judge Finan heard it occurred in January, but the accused had been difficult to locate afterwards.

Visibly upset, his former partner gave evidence but had little English, and a friend was allowed help translate. She told Judge Finan that she was afraid of him and he made "a sign I will kill you" when she was at a petrol station. She demonstrated how he allegedly made the gesture.

Due to the Domestic Violence Act's reporting restrictions, the complainant and defendant cannot be identified.

"I'm scared he will do it," she said, adding that he had also sent her post with pictures of her saying, "I will do it, I will do it," and other abuse. She alleged he also sent post about her to other people.

Judge Finan asked, "Have you children?". The witness replied "yes" and "no" to the follow-up question about whether the accused saw them.

The arresting garda voiced concerns that the man would break the safety order again; there were also witness interference concerns, and "he was hard to find" after the alleged incident.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave told the court he was instructed his client would abide by bail conditions and "stay away and have absolutely no contact whatsoever".

Counsel said he was in employment and about to take up a new role at work that would keep him busy.

Judge Finan said the court could make conditions restricting his movements. She granted strict bail, and ordered him to lodge €500.

She warned the accused, who has not yet said how he will plead, he must stay out of the area where his former partner lives, sign on daily at a garda station near his residence in Dublin, abide by the safety order and have no contact with the woman by any means. Counsel said he agreed the terms.

The judge ordered the man to appear again in April to review his compliance with the terms.