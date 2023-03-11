| 7°C Dublin

Close

‘I’m scared he’ll do it’ – mother claims ex-partner threatened to kill her with hand gesture

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Tom Tuite

A frightened mother has told a court that her former partner put his hand across his neck as a sign to threaten he would kill her during a breach of safety order.

The man, in his 40s, appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with an offence under the Domestic Violence Act. Judge Finan heard it occurred in January, but the accused had been difficult to locate afterwards.

Most Watched

Privacy