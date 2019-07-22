Mary Lowry, who was in a relationship with DJ Bobby Ryan when he was murdered by jealous rival Patrick Quirke, has said she will not get involved in civil cases being taken by the dead man's children against his killer.

Mary Lowry, who was in a relationship with DJ Bobby Ryan when he was murdered by jealous rival Patrick Quirke, has said she will not get involved in civil cases being taken by the dead man's children against his killer.

'I'm not getting in the middle' - Mary Lowry refuses to be involved in civil cases against killer Patrick Quirke

Bobby Ryan Jnr and his sister Michelle are suing Co Tipperary farmer Quirke, who was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year following a high-profile trial.

The High Court actions were initiated by the siblings last week. The cases are being classified as personal injuries actions, indicating Mr Ryan's children will be seeking damages from their father's murderer.

The jury in the murder trial heard Quirke (50) had an affair with Ms Lowry, his wife's widowed sister-in-law, and was jealous when it ended and she began seeing Mr Ryan (52).

Quirke was under financial stress in the months before he attacked the part-time DJ, known by the stage name 'Mr Moonlight', and gardaí suggested he had a financial interest in maintaining a relationship with Ms Lowry.

Speaking to the 'Sunday World' newspaper, Ms Lowry - the former partner of both Mr Ryan and Quirke - has said she will not get involved as the Ryan siblings try to sue Quirke.

Patrick Quirke has a property empire worth some €2m. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ms Lowry gave evidence against Quirke at the trial. But asked if she would give evidence in the civil cases initiated by Mr Ryan's children, she said: "I'm not getting involved in that."

"I'm not getting in the middle," she added.

Ms Lowry is now living in a two-storey home on the outskirts of Bansha, Co Tipperary.

Quirke's property empire, both home and abroad, is estimated to be worth around €2m. But he is believed to have been hit with a €132,000 loss on one of his Polish property investments.

Quirke was one of a syndicate of Irish farmers who invested in a €21m office block in Warsaw during the boom years.

He is believed to have invested €140,000, according to a source familiar with the scheme.

Investors - including Quirke - got a return of 6pc of their investment last month, which works out at €8,400.

Quirke's finances have suffered mixed fortunes since he murdered Mr Ryan in 2011. A vulture fund took over his loans in January this year, according to land registry records.

The charges on three folios registered in the name of Quirke and his wife Imelda were transferred from the former Bank of Scotland Ireland to Pepper Finance in January this year, the records show.

Irish Independent