‘I’m here today because I said I would not call a boy a girl,’ teacher Enoch Burke tells judge before being jailed

Evangelical Christian spurns his last chance to avoid prison as he refuses to comply with court order in school transgender row

Enoch Burke being led into the Four Courts by gardaí. Photo: Collins Expand
The teacher's father Seán Burke looks on. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Isaac Burke, brother of Enoch Burke, outside Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath after Enoch was arrested by gardai. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Shane Phelan and Eavan Murray

Enoch Burke sat in the front row of Court 1, where senior barristers usually sit, looking down and clasping his hands.

It appeared he was letting the magnitude of the ruling sink in. Moments earlier, Mr Justice Michael Quinn jailed the schoolteacher for contempt of court, an indefinite prison term which can only be ended if the person involved agrees to purge their contempt or a judge exercises discretion to order their release.

