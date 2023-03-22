| 13.1°C Dublin

‘I’m going home’ – Men accused of attempted murder of teen celebrate as judge directs jury to find them not guilty

The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Paul Neilan

A judge has taken the "exceptional measure" of directing a trial jury to find two men accused of the attempted murder of a teenager in Dublin not guilty due to a lack of evidence against them.

Upon receiving Ms Justice Eileen Creedon's judgement, the two men stood and celebrated in the dock, slapping hands and hugging, with accused man Jamie Berry telling his supporters in the court: "I'm going home! I'm going home soon!"

