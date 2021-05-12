'I'll see them in court' - Eoghan Harris to fight lawsuits from journalists over anonymous tweets

Two prominent journalists have issued proceedings against former columnist Eoghan Harris over a Twitter account he contributed to anonymously.

Mr Harris has vowed to defend the cases being taken by Aoife Moore and Alison Morris, saying he was entitled to free speech and would “see them in court”.

The former senator was dropped by the Sunday Independent last week after he admitted being involved with other, as yet unidentified, people in the running of an account under the name of Barbara J Pym.

The newspaper’s editor Alan English said the account frequently went beyond what he considered to be fair and reasonable comment.

Twitter later suspended several other accounts it believed were linked with the Pym account, but Mr Harris has denied involvement in these.

Ms Moore, a political correspondent with the Irish Examiner, has said she had to go to counselling and the gardaí following tweets about her on the Pym account.

A statement issued by Belfast law firm Phoenix Law said Ms Moore had been subject to more than 120 tweets from two accounts over the course of a year. It described this as “an extensive and malicious campaign of online abuse”.

“Most concerning of all, some of the tweets directed at our client sought to belittle her views and undermine her professionalism through the use of misogynistic language,” the law firm said.

As part of the action, orders will be sought compelling the disclosure of information identifying other parties involved.

The statement did not explicitly say Mr Harris was being sued for defamation. But Mr Harris said a letter from the firm said damages would be sought for defamation.

Ms Moore said the tweets were “obsessive attacks” which sought to damage her reputation and standing among peers and colleagues.

A statement from the same law firm on behalf of Ms Morris, a crime correspondent with the Belfast Telegraph, said libel proceedings had been issued by her against Mr Harris. It said injunctions would be sought requiring him “to disclose all fake accounts” it alleged he used “to harass and defame” her.

Ms Morris said other journalists were tagged in tweets about her and this was a tactic to spread “dangerous and defamatory allegations to as wide an audience as possible”.

Mr Harris told the Irish Independent he was terminally ill with cancer but intended to defend the cases.

The columnist denied his tweets were misogynistic.

“The comments were fair comments and they were always about politics,” he said.

In a letter to Phoenix Law, he said: “I am 78, I have lost my job and as a freelance journalist and have little chance of another. In short, I cannot afford legal representation. If you proceed to court I will either have to avail of free legal aid or represent myself.”