A Co Armagh man thrown out of a recent Shania Twain concert for his drunken dancing has said he will never go to a concert in Dublin again - although it won't stop him from enjoying gigs elsewhere.

'I'll never go to Dublin for a concert again' - man thrown out of Shania Twain concert for drunken dancing

Paul Wilson (57) from Tandragee described his arrest and court appearance as "ridiculous" and blamed a "real jobsworth" for his ejection from the 3Arena.

Twain was performing last Thursday when security reported that shopkeeper Wilson's behaviour was affecting other people's enjoyment.

While Mr Wilson admitted to using "one or two swear words" he said yesterday that he was shocked when Garda officers escorted him out.

He spent a night in the cells before appearing before Dublin District Court where a judge told him he was "a bit long in the tooth to be carrying on like that", but would leave him without a criminal record if he made a €200 charity donation.

Back home yesterday, Mr Wilson said: "I was just dancing, I was enjoying the music and a steward came up and told me to sit down.

"There was a standing area at the concert and I was in the seated area but I wasn't in anyone's way or stopping anyone from seeing the concert.

"It wasn't as if we were standing the whole time blocking people's views; we were up dancing during a couple of songs and then sat down again once the chorus was over.

"That steward was a real jobsworth who took umbrage at me for some reason - there was overkill there, but what can you do?

"I probably reacted a bit stupidly, told him I was only enjoying the concert and I accept I probably used a swear word or two, but that was the height of it.

"He asked me to leave the concert and I told him I wasn't going to do that because I hadn't done anything wrong. He left and came back with the guards."

Mr Wilson was escorted from the venue half way through the show.

A sergeant told the court Mr Wilson was "difficult and obstructive". But Mr Wilson said: "I never opened my mouth to them, never said a word to them. They took me down to the station, they put me in cell.

"When they let me out they told me I had been charged and I would have to go to court, it was a matter of a slap on the wrist and that will be it.

"I said that was fine, so I went to court and suddenly there was a whole list of things being read out about disorderly, resisting arrest etc - all of which didn't happen but what could I do, you can't argue with what the guards say?

"I know one thing, I will never be at a concert in Dublin again, but it won't stop me from going to concerts or enjoying myself."

